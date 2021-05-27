Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘What’s going on?’ still has it going on

By Maureen Feighan, The Detroit News Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — If music was Motown legend Marvin Gaye’s pulpit, then “What’s Going On” was his ultimate sermon. The landmark album, named the greatest album of all time by Rolling Stone last September, was released 50 years ago on Friday and still resonates with fans, critics and music lovers across the spectrum, who say it raises relevant issues to this day about police brutality, spirituality and the environment.

www.columbian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammi Terrell
Person
George Floyd
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Martha Reeves
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Lem Barney
Person
David Ritz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Police Brutality#Soul Music#Pop Music#World Music#The Black Album#Rolling Stone#The Motown Museum#George Mason University#The Funk Brothers#Andantes#Detroit Lions#Ballads#Biography#Studio Album#Music Lovers#Motown Executives#Spirituality#Iconic Acts#God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
Related
MusicJanesville Gazette

50 years after 'What's Going On,' landmark Marvin Gaye album still resonates

DETROIT — If music was Motown legend Marvin Gaye's pulpit, then "What's Going On" was his ultimate sermon. The landmark album, named the greatest album of all time by Rolling Stone last September, was released 50 years ago on Friday and still resonates with fans, critics and music lovers across the spectrum, who say it raises relevant issues to this day about police brutality, spirituality and the environment.
EntertainmentEsquire

The 'Shot and a Chaser' Program Is a Thing That I Very Much Like

The return of Stuff I Like, an occasional lunchtime feature in which we discuss things that bring a smile and make my lights shine. For example, I like CNN’s special this weekend honoring the 50th—Gawd—anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s landmark LP, What’s Goin’ On?, an album that is a strong contender to be the greatest of its era, which has extended to the current moment. CNN did it justice with some fine talking heads, including Spike Lee, Nelson George, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, an assortment of other Motown veterans (Duke Fakir!), and Gaye’s sister, Zeola. And you get to hear the great Don Lemon sing, which is a piece of television history, as far as I’m concerned.
MusicThe Guardian

What’s Going On at 50: Marvin Gaye’s masterpiece is still so true to life

Marvin Gaye’s classic 1971 record What’s Going On turns 50 this month, which means more people than ever will have occasion to note how timely it is. “He could have written What’s Going On yesterday,” poet Nikki Giovanni noted in an interview last autumn, explaining that the cover portrait of her 2020 collection, Make Me Rain, pays homage to Gaye’s album cover, picturing Giovanni in a raincoat, her collar upturned. The record’s endurance – most movingly displayed by Nelson Mandela, who, shortly after his release from prison in 1990, recited lines from the album at Tiger Stadium in Detroit – has practically become a cliche.
Books & LiteratureSun-Journal

Leonard Pitts Jr.: ‘What’s Going On’ still feels urgent, still feels now

Left-wing terrorists exploded a bomb at the U.S. Capitol. An Army officer was convicted in the massacre of civilians at My Lai. Vietnam chewed up another 2,414 American lives. And across the country, needles were lowered for the first time to the grooved surface of a certain spinning vinyl disc, and there came the murmur of a party — “a groovy party, man,” one of the guests pronounced it in the parlance of the time. A sinuous saxophone twined among the revelers, the congas set an easy pace, the bass played it cool like, Don’t start none, won’t be none. And in a voice that ached and yearned, Marvin Gaye sang.
soultracks.com

Iconic Motown musician and Detroit bandleader Johnny Trudell dies at 82

Johnny Trudell has died at age 82. The trumpeter packed an awful lot into those 82 years, and he contributed mightily to the richness of the Detroit musical scene for decades, both as a player and as the leader of the several local bands. Trudell was a regular on many...
Entertainmentwiltonbulletin.com

A Festival Dream Deferred No More: Inside Questlove's 'Summer of Soul'

Questlove was skeptical. In early 2019, the Roots’ drummer was approached by two Hollywood producers who claimed to have 45 hours of footage from a long-forgotten music festival in Harlem that had included performances from Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, and more. Questlove, who’s renowned for his encyclopedic knowledge of music history, had never heard of the event. He had, however, become used to fellow crate-digging obsessives trying to one-up him with dubious historical tidbits.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

55 Years Ago: How ‘Moods of Marvin Gaye’ Changed Everything

Marvin Gaye actually revealed himself as more than the typical Motown factory drone well before 1971's What's Going On. He just hadn't quite harnessed those ambitions yet. A desire to break the mold, to confound popular music's built-in expectations, eventually led Gaye to frank musical discussions about war, the environment and social justice. When Moods of Marvin Gaye arrived on May 23, 1966, however, he was still engaged in the dead-end pursuit of becoming a celebrated interpreter of the Great American Songbook.
Tullahoma, TNboropulse.com

A Vinyl Tour Down Bel-Aire Drive: A Travelogue Through Explosive Years of Social and Musical Change

The records that opened the mind of local radio host Greg Lee some 50 years ago, and which now richly populate his weekly WMOT show, Bel-Aire Drive, are far too many to list. So, we’ll zero in on a handful of titles that remain especially emblematic of the time period Lee calls the Bel-Aire Drive experience, referencing his Tullahoma, Tennessee teenage address. (To see the Pulse’s May 2021 feature on Lee and the story behind Bel-Aire Drive, click here.)
MusicWBUR

25 Years Ago, Maxwell Did A Lil' Sumthin' Sumthin' For R&B

Around this time 25 years ago, a new artist planted the seed for what would become a new genre. His name was Maxwell, and he sounded nothing like the heavily sampled hip-hop-inspired R&B musicians that dominated the airwaves. His voice harkened back to the days of Motown. Maxwell’s silky smooth...
Musicgoodmenproject.com

Good News: What’s Going on Is 50

I can’t really pinpoint my first listen. I was finishing up 7th grade in Walker Junior High at Fort Knox, Kentucky, when the album released. It is possible that I didn’t even hear the music until we returned to Hawaii that summer. But to be sure, as with much of the music of that day, I listened to the collection in our family room with Dad and my brothers, Carl and Keith.
Entertainmentbeverlypress.com

Smokey Robinson returns to the Greek for one night

Legendary singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson has announced that he will perform one night only at the Greek Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 18. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 28, at 10 a.m., and are available by visiting ticketmaster.com. With a catalog spanning nearly five decades, Robinson’s hits include...
MusicHarper's Bazaar

Questlove Is Our Next Music Director

Since cofounding hip-hop collective (and current Tonight Show house band) the Roots in 1987, Ahmir Khalib “Questlove” Thompson has become a prolific DJ and author, and produced tracks for the likes of Erykah Badu and Jay-Z. His Sundance award–winning documentary commemorating the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, Summer of Soul, arrives July 2 in theaters and on Hulu. “For Black entertainers, music was the only cathartic outlet we had in terms of grasping the type of freedom that white people had,” he says. To coincide with its release, Questlove curated a playlist around this issue’s theme of freedom, stating, “I feel most free when I'm sharing music with people.” Along with a live 1969 recording of Stevie Wonder’s “I Was Made to Love Her,” he includedRotary Connection’s “sultry, sexy, and unexpected” cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect,” as well as Jimi Hendrix’s “Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland).” “It’s an understated performance, and there’s beauty in understatement,” says Questlove.
Musicjazzwise.com

Omar and QCBA boogie back to Camden’s reopened Jazz Café

Reopened but with the novelty of distanced tables in its large standing space, one of London’s premier venues takes baby steps towards a post-covid world. This is precisely the kind of gig that is medicinal in every sense of the term. British soul legend Omar has long made music that can lift the spirits as well as impress with its ingenuity, and his meeting with a grade-A jazz quartet co-led by trumpeter Quentin Collins and saxophonist Brandon Allen provides a welcome opportunity to appreciate that. The fact that the set exclusively comprises Omar material written over a thirty-year period makes a strong case for him as a notable original composer as well as a man with a stellar voice. Casting his melodies against a largely acoustic backdrop actually highlights the richness of Omar’s phrasing, with Allen’s rapier flute doubling the second half of couplets and Collins’s lyrical brass floating in tight counterpoint.
EntertainmentBillboard

Weezer Scores First No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart With 'Van Weezer'

Plus: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall’s “The Marfa Tapes” debuts in top three, while Dodie and Van Morrison arrive in top five. Weezer scores its first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart as the band’s latest studio album, Van Weezer, opens atop the tally. The set was released May 7 and sold 23,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending May 13, according to MRC Data. Van Weezer is the rock act’s 13th top 10 and 19th chart entry overall on Top Album Sales.
CelebritiesPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Tina Turner, Fela Kuti, Go-Go’s Top Final Rock Hall Fan Ballot

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan voting concluded late last night, and appropriately, the “Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll” Tina Turner emerged victorious. Turner led the fan vote with more than 585,000 ballots. Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti secured the runner-up position with more than 545,000 votes. Rounding out the top five were new wave chart-toppers the Go-Go’s, heavy metal titans Iron Maiden and alt-rock stalwarts Foo Fighters.