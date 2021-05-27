In Our View: Pandemic reinforces public health’s critical role

Four years ago, in an editorial that now seems particularly farsighted, The Columbian’s Editorial Board addressed the issue of health care. “It is human nature to view the issue from a personal level rather than thinking about the importance of a healthy community and the effects that has upon the individuals in that community,” we wrote. “But public health should not be overlooked. In many ways it has as great an impact upon our health and that of our families as our individual insurance or our personal doctor.”