Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The Weeknd wins at Billboards

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a good day for The Weeknd, as he received numerous coveted honors at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The R&B and pop superstar kicked off the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles by winning top hot 100 artist — and appeared onstage in a slick black suit to accept it.

www.columbian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Pop Smoke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboards#The Microsoft Theater#H E R#La Live#Covid#Juice Wrld#Korean#Bts#Top Selling Song#Host Nick Jonas#Numerous Coveted Honors#Stage#Crazy#Fellow Artist Sza#Far Cry#Cheering Fans#Genius#Face#Nominees#Dynamite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Ariana Grande Is Married! Here Are All of the Deets About Her Husband, Dalton Gomez

In December of 2020, Ariana Grande surprised fans by announcing that she had gotten engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she had been dating for about a year. Fast forward to May of 2021, and TMZ reports that Ariana and Dalton have officially tied the knot! Ariana has been pretty private about her relationship with Dalton, so fans are super excited to get the scoop on her husband. Let's take a closer look, shall we?
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Get Ready 'Jeopardy!' Fans: Buzzy Cohen Is Making a Big Comeback

Diehard fans of Jeopardy! will likely remember one of 2016's most memorable champions: Buzzy Cohen. The music industry executive who made waves on the game show for his nine-day winning streak joined the ranks of other memorable Jeopardy! contestants like Ken Jennings; however, Buzzy's turn on the show was much more polarizing than any other winner's.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ariana Grande Marries Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Wedding bells are ringing for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got married in a private ceremony, Grande’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Grande’s rep described the ceremony as “tiny and intimate” with “less than 20 people” in attendance, in an exclusive statement to People. According to TMZ, the ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. TMZ was first to report the ceremony had occurred.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Kat Von D | Stepping Into The Limelight With Debut Single “Exorcism”

Kat Von D is a legend in her own right, a jack of all trades if there ever was one. You may recognize her as one of the most influential, sought-after tattoo artists, the star of TLC reality series LA Ink, or maybe a boss lady and entrepreneur in the fashion world with her own vegan shoe line KVD Vegan Beauty. Regardless, one thing remains true: anything she does is met with greatness.
Los Angeles, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Black elite family drama ‘Our Kind of People’ set for fall

LOS ANGELES — Affluent and well-connected Black families are the focus of “Our Kind of People,” a new Fox drama series from “Empire” creator Lee Daniels. Based on “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” a 1999 nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, the series will join the network’s fall schedule, while midseason’s “The Cleaning Lady” will bring the rarity of an Asian lead character to TV.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Antonia Gentry Takes Vogue Along For Her Very First Red Carpet Experience

Last night, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held in Los Angeles, California, honoring the year’s best film and television moments. Though there were many red carpet veterans making an appearance—including Yara Shahidi and Elizabeth Olsen—Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry was walking the step-and-repeat for the first time. The actor, who stars in the show about a family whose “fresh start” in New England is anything but, attended as both a nominee for Breakout Performance and as a presenter for Best Musical Moment. “I was very nervous, I’ll admit, but I was surrounded by such a wonderful team and everyone was so welcoming and helpful,” says Gentry. “It was so much fun.” To make the occasion, she took Vogue along for the ride.
Los Angeles, CAignitemusicmag.com

DIRTY HONEY SELECTED AS MAIN SUPPORT ON THE BLACK CROWES’ “SHAKE YOUR MONEY MAKER 2021 SUMMER TOUR”

Dirty Honey, one of today’s most exciting and fastest-rising rock bands, who has been generating the kind of buzz seldom experienced by other new rockers, will be main support on The Black Crowes’ “Shake Your Money Maker Summer 2021 Tour.” The band will bring its sexy, bluesy, new-fashioned rock’n’roll to The Crowes’ U.S. trek that kicks off July 20 in Nashville, TN, and will include a Dirty Honey hometown stop at The Forum in Los Angeles – a long way from the days when the band played the Basement Tavern in Santa Monica, CA. All dates are listed below; tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.