Letter: Act now on climate change

Sen. Jon Tester co-sponsored Senate Bill 1, the so-called “For the People Act.” Designed to rewrite election law, this bill puts the federal government in charge of elections. It would actually make it easier to cheat and harder to vote. Sen. Tester knows nationalizing elections is not in line with the Constitution. Plus, it doesn't make common sense. What we Montanans want is different than what Californians want. This bill would allow your tax dollars to be placed into campaign accounts of various candidates. This means your money could be spent by candidates you don't support and worse, buying ads to attack candidates you do like.