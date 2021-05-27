Cancel
Letter: Act now on climate change

By Monica Zazueta, Vancouver
Published:
 6 days ago

I’m very concerned about what kind of future my 6-year-old son will have if we don’t transition off of fossil fuels as soon as possible. The burning of fossil fuels produces CO2, which is known to cause global warming. Global warming is already increasing the frequency of extreme weather events...

Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

How wildfires affect climate change - and vice versa

As the 2021 wildfire season begins to unfold, the memories of past seasons linger - in the lungs of people, in the communities and landscapes that burned and in the atmosphere, where greenhouse gases from wildfires continue to warm our planet. Wildfires wreaked havoc across the world over the past...
IndustryEurekAlert

Combatting climate change with carbon farming

Scientists, governments and corporations worldwide are racing against the clock to fight climate change, and part of the solution might be in our soil. By adding carbon from the atmosphere to depleted soil, farmers can both increase their yields and reduce emissions. A cover story in Chemical & Engineering News, the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, explores what it would take to get this new practice off the ground.
Environmentmcdonoughvoice.com

Balanced treatment on the subject of climate change

Thank you for printing the recent opinion article ("An Obama scientist debunks the climate doom-mongers," May 19, 2021) by Mark Thiessen. I found his balanced treatment of the subject matter (climate change) a welcome contrast to the usual one-sided, alarmist opinions typically published these days on this topic.
Medical & Biotechmybackyardnews.com

OP-ED: BIOTECHNOLOGY AND CLIMATE CHANGE

In the Fight Against Climate Change, Don’t Overlook Biotech. President Biden has already laid out an ambitious climate change agenda. With a series of early executive orders, he set the stage for a ban on oil and gas drilling on federal land, an end to fossil fuel subsidies, and a transition to electric engines in government vehicles.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Act globally, protect locally

From access to outreach, Clark County’s vaccination efforts are the new norm in most of America. Hopefully everywhere will be as creative as Clark County, especially reaching the underserved and very vulnerable (“Vaccination effort gets shot in the arm in Clark County,” The Columbian, May 23). The challenges we face...
AnimalsCorvallis Gazette-Times

Mailbag: Animals to blame for climate change?

Are animals to be blamed as a significant contributor to climate change? A better question to ask might be, When an animal expels carbon, where did the carbon originate?. The carbon expelled came from the air. As plants grow, not only is feed-forage produced for the animal, but its roots...
EnvironmentPhys.org

How public opinion about climate change affects climate policy

Straight denial of climate change is now relatively rare. Most people believe it is happening and is a serious problem. But many rank other issues—healthcare and the economy—as more important. This means people can't be easily classified as either deniers or believers when it comes to climate change. In my...
EnvironmentEast Oregonian

Understanding our changing climate: Climate justice for the most vulnerable

COVID-19 has taught us many lessons. We have learned how vulnerable underserved communities, people of color, indigenous people, women, elder care facilities and prisons can be. They have been disproportionately affected by sickness, hospitalization, death and financial stress. While some at the upper income levels have fared better than others,...
AgricultureSkagit Valley Herald

Letter: Temporary ground cover not a true climate solution

In the article “Storage crops offer hope for climate, cash for farmers” (May 22, Skagit Valley Herald), noting the statement that “Farming has something that most others (industries) don’t: the ability to pull carbon dioxide, the most prevalent climate-warming gas, out of the atmosphere and store it.” While this statement is true, the key words are “store it.”
Congress & CourtsBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: "For the People Act" is not for the people

Sen. Jon Tester co-sponsored Senate Bill 1, the so-called “For the People Act.” Designed to rewrite election law, this bill puts the federal government in charge of elections. It would actually make it easier to cheat and harder to vote. Sen. Tester knows nationalizing elections is not in line with the Constitution. Plus, it doesn't make common sense. What we Montanans want is different than what Californians want. This bill would allow your tax dollars to be placed into campaign accounts of various candidates. This means your money could be spent by candidates you don't support and worse, buying ads to attack candidates you do like.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Billions, not billionaires against climate change

Growing up, billionaires were a source of inspiration for me seemingly by default. After all, for a child, why wouldn’t they be? Hardworking and often self-made, they seemed like the embodiment of the American dream, akin to real-life heroes. Little did I know, however, that such adoration of the affluent...
New Haven, CTNew Haven Register

Letter: Fighting against climate orthodoxy

The current orthodoxy about climate change (or global warming) has become something that cannot be denied. So much so that our esteemed politicians feel a need to respond with sweeping laws and regulations to deal with the coming disaster. History shows us that orthodoxy restrains, to extremes, many truths. Copernicus...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Letters: Our nation must employ science to prevent the worst of climate change

As climate models predicted, global warming is causing record-shattering heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and hurricanes. Validated climate models are predicting even worse catastrophes in the future. Temperature spikes have occurred in the distant past, and paleoclimate science has identified causes — causes that are absent today. For example, the...
Concord, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Community Science Climate Change Project

CONCORD — The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will co-coordinate a community science investigation of extreme heat in New Hampshire. Partnering in New Hampshire with the League of Conservation Voters and Harris Center for Conservation Education, among others, the nation-wide project is led by the Boston Museum of Science, Northeastern University, SciStarter, and Arizona State University and funded by NOAA. The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will be recruiting community scientists to record data on local temperatures and how those temperatures have impacted daily activities over the summer. Community members will also have the option to participate in an online national forum focused on extreme heat hosted by the Boston Museum of Science as well as a New Hampshire forum following data collection.
Environmentsouthernminn.com

Climate Challenges: Climate change impact around the globe and in the U.S.

Last month, we reviewed that the ocean heat sink slowly absorbs about 90% of the excess heat being captured by the increasing atmospheric CO2 levels. Between CO2 staying in the atmosphere for centuries and the huge heat sink of the oceans, once we finally bring CO2 emission to zero, that current level of heat—will be our new climate for about a thousand years...so we had better get to zero as soon as we can. The impacts of just the current +1.8°F are significant and worsening.