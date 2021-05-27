Cancel
Clark County, WA

Survey to seek input on Comcast experiences in Clark County

By Jack Heffernan
Columbian
 6 days ago

Some Clark County and Vancouver residents will soon receive a survey requesting feedback about their experiences with Comcast. A random sampling of residents will receive the survey in the mail starting Friday, according to a news release from the City/County Telecommunications Commission. The commission is gauging residents’ thoughts on the cable television and broadband provider as well as what they might want in future cable communications.

