Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Framber Valdez, Deivi Garcia coming back; Luis Garcia, James Kaprielian stay put

Let’s start this off by saying happy Memorial Day to everyone! It is hoped that all are enjoying a top quality weekend. Before going any further, it is appropriate to pay tribute to all those courageous men and women who have selflessly sacrificed their lives in defense of this great country. Given that Memorial Day is the unofficial beginning of Summer, baseball is about to get down to serious business. Fantasy managers need to do the same and those needing help with their rosters need look no further. This fantasy baseball key pickups will give the information needed to make difficult decisions. Let’s get right into it, shall we?