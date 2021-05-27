Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Framber Valdez, Deivi Garcia coming back; Luis Garcia, James Kaprielian stay put
A spate of injuries Wednesday put a dent in the Fantasy hopes of many. Here are some of the most notable players who went on the IL:. In the case of Marcell Ozuna and Luke Voit, there aren't any silver linings -- no top prospects waiting in the wings, no talented reserves champing at the bit. The Corey Kluber and Lance McCullers injuries, however, create some openings for some old friends.www.cbssports.com