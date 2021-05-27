Cancel
2021 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, rankings, advice, best rookies, top 150 from proven experts

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree agency is always a chance for NFL teams to upgrade their rosters, and no team invested more in 2021 than the New England Patriots. Fantasy football owners now have to gauge how former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith and former Chargers tight end Hunter Henry fit into the Patriots offense. In signing 19 total free agents, Patriots owner Robert Kraft spent at least $162.5 million in guaranteed money -- close to the $172 million he spent for the entire team in 1994.

www.cbssports.com
NFLYardbarker

Robert Saleh is excited about the New York Jets’ 2021 schedule

Head coach Robert Saleh now has a specific path for the New York Jets in his first year at the helm. After Wednesday, they know it starts in Charlotte and ends in Orchard Park. Saleh and his 31 NFL compatriots received their official schedules for the 2021 season on Wednesday,...
NFLenquirerjournal.com

Panthers QB Darnold will face former team in season opener

The Carolina Panthers will open the 2021 season at home against the New York Jets on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. The matchup will pit new Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold against his former team — the Jets drafted Darnold No. 3 overall and he was a three-year starter in New York before being traded to Carolina in the offseason.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Seahawks Decline Rashaad Penny’s Option

The Seahawks will decline Rashaad Penny‘s fifth-year option (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). This was the expected move as the running back was limited to just three games in 2020. Penny, the No. 27 overall pick in 2018, finished last year with just eleven carries for 34 yards. He...
NFLUSA Today

Sam Darnold's biggest game of 2021? Not vs the Jets or NFC South

If you wanted to say that the biggest 2021 NFL game for Sam Darnold is the season opener against the New York Jets or against any NFC South opponent, I wouldn’t put up a fight. I would, however, disagree. When looking at the newly-released NFL schedule — which includes the...
NFLESPN

New York Jets' 2021 schedule: Robert Saleh era opens against Sam Darnold

The New York Jets' 2021 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). ESPN's Monday Night Football opener on Sept. 13 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET).
FanSided

NY Giants Schedule: Ranking Every Opponents’ Quarterbacks

The NY Giants will face an easier group of quarterbacks in 2021 than they have in recent years. The NY Giants face an interesting, dynamic group of opposing quarterbacks this season. There is a blend of the savvy veterans, Super Bowl Champions, former NFL MVPs, some Rookies, and more young...
NFLfantasypros.com

Post-NFL Draft Best Ball Targets (2021 Fantasy Football)

With the NFL Draft wrapped up, we’ve now passed the preeminent checkpoint of the NFL offseason. The draft is arguably the biggest fantasy game-changer of the offseason as teams are forced to show their hands. Player values inevitably rise and fall based on the addition, or lack thereof, of rookie competition. As dynasty rookie drafts are completed over the next few weeks, Best Ball drafts will soon take center stage as the focal point of the fantasy football world, and we can start taking advantage immediately.
AllPanthers

2021 Record Predictions for the Carolina Panthers

I'll start off by saying this, I love the moves the Panthers made in free agency and the class they came away with in this year's draft. These moves indicate that they are ready to take the next step in their rebuild, however, things won't be as polished as fans are hoping for. Carolina is the youngest team in the NFL and having a new starting quarterback in the fold is basically putting the offense in the same spot it was a year ago - a chemistry-building season.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Marcus Hayes: The Eagles can win 12 games. No, seriously.

PHILADELPHIA — Twelve wins. How can this be? The Eagles have a new coaching staff. Their best players are 30-somethings returning from injuries. They lack even one proven receiver. Quarterback? TBA. And ... Twelve wins? Really?. I say yes. I am alone. Our four-man squad of Eagles writers does not...
NFLUSA Today

Carolina Panthers: Six must-see games on their 2021 schedule

Some fans believe the NFL’s highly-publicized schedule release is a bit on the self-indulgent side. Hopefully they also realize how helpful it is. By rolling out the slate with all the pomp and circumstance so early in May, the league is giving you an early reminder to keep your schedule open for those must-watch games.
AllPanthers

4 Reasons the Panthers Can Make the Playoffs

Heading into the 2021 season, there are not going to be many people that view the Carolina Panthers as a team that can reach the postseason. However, with the signings made in free agency, the trade for QB Sam Darnold, and the 11-player draft haul, there's a chance Carolina could sneak into the playoffs.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Game-by-game preview of the Eagles' 2021 schedule

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons (Sun., Sept. 12, 1 PM on FOX/94WIP) Record vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 0-1 Key additions: Head Coach Arthur Smith, Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees, TE Kyle Pitts, S Richie Grant, LB Barkevious Mingo, CB Fabian Moreau, RB Mike Davis, S Erik Harris. Key departures:...
NFLCBS Sports

New York Jets 2021 schedule: Dates, times, TV, key games, toughest matchup, season prediction

The New York Jets are ushering in a new era for the franchise, hiring head coach Robert Saleh and selecting Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick -- moving on from former franchise quarterback Sam Darnold. New York added Alijah Vera-Tucker on the offensive line and wide receiver Elijah Moore in the draft, while signing Carl Lawson to bolster the pass rush and Corey Davis to bolster the wide receiver unit. New York made sure the franchise didn't make the mistakes it did with Darnold and added playmakers around him. Year 1 of the rebuild should be an exciting one in New York.
NFLYardbarker

Breaking Down the New York Jets 2021 Schedule

The New York Jets have known all but one of their 2021 opponents since the minute this past season concluded. They found out their last one, the Philadelphia Eagles, back in March, when the NFL expanded its season from 16 games to 17. Wednesday night’s schedule release is merely an...
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

Looking Ahead to the Season | S.S. Mailbag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers The NFL's 2021 schedule is out and this week Bucs fans have questions regarding that season, such as practice squad rules, formidable opponents and the Bucs' offensive backfield Scott Smith. Ryan Fitzpatrick, now a member of the Washington Football Team after two years in Miami, will start...
NFLThe Ringer

The Votes of Confidence Teams Gave Their Vets in the NFL Draft

Nearly two weeks have passed since the 2021 NFL draft wrapped up, and we’ve had plenty of time to digest which teams had the best classes and what questions immediately emerged after the three-day selection show. For some players—like Lions quarterback Jared Goff—the draft offered some clarity on their standing with the team.