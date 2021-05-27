Cancel
Vancouver, WA

Try This: Fly, dance and rock on this week

By Monika Spykerman
Columbian
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePearson Field Education Center, 201 A East Reserve St., is open by reservation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday for young people to explore aviation. The museum features a flight simulator lab, vertical wind table, glider building and historic airplanes. Visit www.pearsonfieldeducation.org or call 360-694-5578 to reserve a 75-minute time slot. Admission is $7 for ages 6 and up or free for those with electronic benefit transfer cards.

