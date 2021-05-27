Harrop: Portland chaos costs Democrats

The answer might actually be of existential consequences to our democracy and our lives. The big bloviating orange windbag Donald J. Trump has been and still is buoyed up like a hot air balloon by all the hot gases emanating from the left-wing Democrats. One of his favorite boasts is that he owns the libs. Basically, his popularity feeds off of the ill-conceived mutterings of the hapless, leftist liberals. Democrats have to realize that the badly planned 2016 election campaign of Hillary Clinton that emphasized identity politics and catered to minorities favored by the left wing, while at the same time ignoring the historical base of the party, played a major role in electing Trump.