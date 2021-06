Baez went 1-for-5 in Wednesday's win over the Pirates. He also struck out twice. Baez extended his hitting streak to five games and has hit safely in 12 of his last three 13 contests, but the strikeouts continue to be an issue for him -- he has struck out in 36.4 percent of his at-bats during that stretch. The slick-fielding shortstop is hitting .275 with a .817 OPS, three homers and seven RBI during that 13-game span.