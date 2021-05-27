Letter: Second Amendment not well regulated

Republicans in North Carolina, and in Congress, are understandably on edge about Democrats trying to leverage tragedies to pass gun laws that are obviously infringements on our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. While this fear may be partially founded, given that some Democrats try to argue that this right to personal protection is not guaranteed in the Constitution, our elected officials should not let this stand in the way of closing loopholes in our laws that are currently being exploited by criminals.