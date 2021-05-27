Letter: Second Amendment not well regulated
Advocates of gun rights often ignore the Second Amendment provision stating the need for "a well regulated Militia.". To maintain "a well regulated Militia," our government established standards for bearing certain armaments of war. For nuclear missilery, there is a long and detailed list of requisites. Thus, it seems reasonable to require identity, mental competency, demonstrated capability, reasonable necessity, and national loyalty for citizens to arm with weapons of war.