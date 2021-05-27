Pirates' Ben Gamel: Another two-hit performance

Gamel went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple in Wednesday's loss against the Cubs. Gamel has recorded two-hit appearances in three of his last four contests while hitting safely in four of his last five contests. The outfielder continues to have a down season but his numbers are trending in the right direction, as he owns a .267 average with a .746 OPS over his last 10 games. He should have a clear path to a strong-side platoon role in left field for the foreseeable future with Phillip Evans (hamstring) and Ka'ai Tom (wrist) on the injured list.