MLB

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Another two-hit performance

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Gamel went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple in Wednesday's loss against the Cubs. Gamel has recorded two-hit appearances in three of his last four contests while hitting safely in four of his last five contests. The outfielder continues to have a down season but his numbers are trending in the right direction, as he owns a .267 average with a .746 OPS over his last 10 games. He should have a clear path to a strong-side platoon role in left field for the foreseeable future with Phillip Evans (hamstring) and Ka'ai Tom (wrist) on the injured list.

www.cbssports.com
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Bucs trying another new outfielder

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The Pirates acquired another outfielder to get a shot to make an impact this year. After Anthony Alford and Dustin Fowler struggled and were sent to the minors, Ka’ai Tom hitting .211 as a Pirate. The team claimed outfielder Ben Gamel off waivers from the Indians.
MLBBirmingham Star

Pirates place 1B Colin Moran (groin) on 10-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed first baseman Colin Moran on the 10-day injured list due to a left groin strain, the team announced Sunday. Moran, 28, exited Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the first inning while making a play in the field. Todd Frazier replaced Moran, who is...
MLBwcn247.com

Pirates put Moran on IL, Hayes to 60-day Iist, claim Gamel

CHICAGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates put infielder Colin Moran on the 10-day injured list with a strained left groin amid several roster moves before playing the Chicago Cubs. Moran exited Saturday’s game against the Cubs in the bottom of the first inning. He is hitting .297 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 32 games. Infielder Ke’Bryan Hayes was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day list. The rookie had a strong spring, homered on opening day at Wrigley Field and then exited early in the second game with a strained left wrist that’s sidelined him. The Pirates claimed outfielder Ben Gamel off waivers from the Cleveland Indians.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates DFA Todd Frazier to make room for newly claimed Ben Gamel

When the Pirates claimed outfielder Ben Gamel off waivers Sunday, they made room for him on the 40-man roster by designating reliever Michael Feliz for assignment. On Monday, the Pirates announced that Gamel would be active for the first time with the Pirates, for their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. With that, they needed an active roster spot. This time, veteran infielder Todd Frazier was the casualty, as the Pirates announced Frazier has been designated for assignment.
MLBPosted by
93.7 The Fan

Pirates DFA infielder Todd Frazier

The Pirates have designated infielder Tood Fraizer for assignment. The move was made to make room for outfielder Ben Gamel who was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Indians Sunday.
MLBMLB

Hayes transferred to 60-day IL among roster moves

The Pirates made a flurry of roster moves and transactions ahead of Sunday’s finale with the Cubs, including the transferring of third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the 60-day injured list. Hayes has been out of game action since April 4, when he was placed on the injured list with left...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Roster news: Ben Gamel activated; Todd Frazier designated for assignment

No matter the day, the Pirates world is always turning. According to the team, OF Ben Gamel, who was claimed off waivers yesterday from the Cleveland Indians, has been activated by the team. Gamel played 11 games with the Indians earlier this season before he was designated for assignment by...
MLBMLB

Bucs DFA vet Todd Frazier, activate Gamel

The Pirates cleared one of the longest-tenured MLB veterans from their roster on Monday. Todd Frazier was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh ahead of Monday’s game against Frazier’s former club, the Reds. The move was made as a corresponding transaction for outfielder Ben Gamel, who was claimed off waivers from the Indians. Gamel will be activated for Monday’s contest.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Added to active roster

Gamel was added to the Pirates' active roster Monday. Gamel joins the roster one day after getting claimed off waivers from Cleveland. The Pirates could certainly use help in their outfield, as only Bryan Reynolds has an above-average batting line this season among the team's outfield regulars, but it's not clear that Gamel can provide that help. He's posted a wRC+ north of 100 in just one of his six seasons in the majors. Todd Frazier was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
MLBMLB

Polanco, Shreve back to Bucs; Crick to IL

PITTSBURGH -- Shortly before first pitch in Tuesday’s game against the Reds, the Pirates made another batch of roster moves. The club activated Gregory Polanco from the injured list and placed right-handed reliever Kyle Crick on the 10-day injured list -- retroactive to Monday -- with a right triceps strain.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ben Gamel in Pirates' lineup Wednesday for first time

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel will start in Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds. Gamel will play center field and bat seventh in his first start for the Pirates since being claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Indians over the weekend. Bryan Reynolds appears to be getting a rest day.
MLBnumberfire.com

Pirates starting Ben Gamel in left field on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gamel will make his 14th outfield appearance after Ka'ai Tom was given a break on Saturday evening. numberFire's models project Gamel to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBTitusville Herald

San Francisco-Pittsburgh Runs

Giants first. Austin Slater strikes out swinging. Darin Ruf homers to center field. Evan Longoria grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Newman to Will Craig. Wilmer Flores singles to shallow infield. Brandon Crawford homers to right field. Wilmer Flores scores. Mauricio Dubon strikes out swinging. 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ben Gamel in left field for Pirates versus Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is in the lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat sixth and start in left field in place of Ka'ai Tom. numberFire’s models project Gamel for 9.8 FanDuel points and he has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday....
MLBnumberfire.com

Ben Gamel batting second for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gamel returns to the lineup in left field on Tuesday and will bat second versus right-hander Jake Arrieta and the Cubs. Ildemaro Vargas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gamel for 8.6...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Despite first-base debut, Pirates hope Ben Gamel adds extra outfield depth

Before Ben Gamel got his first action as a Pittsburgh Pirate, manager Derek Shelton complimented the outfielder’s versatility. He can play all three outfield positions, which is valuable for a player who figures to add some depth to an outfield without a ton of it. Then, on Monday night, Gamel...
Waxahachie, TXfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Pirates Take Two to Advance in Area Baseball

The Wortham Bulldogs took to the area round of the Class 2A baseball playoffs and ran into a tough matchup against the Crawford Pirates. The Pirates dominated Thursday’s doubleheader with 10-0 and 17-1 wins at the Waxahachie Baseball Complex at Waxahachie High School. Wortham was coming off a dominating performance...