Pirates' Wil Crowe: Only lasts 1.1 innings

Right-hander Wil Crowe took the mound for the Pirates. Tommy Edman drew a 3-2 walk to start the game, taking a close fastball just below the bottom edge of the zone. Dylan Carlson flied an 0-2 outside change to left. Matt Carpenter drove an 0-1 low-and-away change deep to right-center, but Reynolds hauled it in near the wall. Nolan Arenado grounded a first-pitch low-and-away fastball towards the hole, but the third baseman Todd Frazier dove to his left, stopped it and threw Arenado out to end the inning. Carlos Martinez took the hill for the Cards, and the club bumped his start up one day because of Wainwright’s quarantine. Adam Frazier flied a low 0-2 slider to shallow left to start the bottom half. Bryan Reynolds grounded a low 0-2 change to Carpenter at 1st for the 3-1 flip. Colin Moran walked on 4 straight pitches, with the 3-0 pitch being a fastball that looked like it was well within the outside corner. Todd Frazier struck out looking at a 2-2 hanging change to end the inning.