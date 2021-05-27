Cancel
Pirates' Wil Crowe: Only lasts 1.1 innings

 5 days ago

Crowe (0-3) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Cubs after giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while fanning one across 1.1 innings. Crowe remains winless this season and delivered his worst start of the campaign, failing to get out of the second inning while giving up more walks than strikeouts. He has struggled to the tune of a 6.04 ERA with a 1.61 WHIP across 22.1 innings in five starts this month, and his next outing is scheduled for next Monday against the Royals on the road.

