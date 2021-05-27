Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

STEELSERIES INTRODUCES PRIME

By Adrian Gunning
impulsegamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelSeries, the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, today announced the launch of the all-new Prime franchise, co-developed in collaboration with pros, for pros, to win championships. Designed for competition and engineered for performance, the Prime line of products builds on SteelSeries’ 20 years of innovation and pedigree as the original esports brand.

www.impulsegamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelseries##Headsets#Wireless Audio#Software Design#Brand Design#Gameplay#Steelseries#Optical Magnetic#Prestige Om#Truemove Air#Red Bull Og#Spacestation#Heroic#Pubg#Twitch#Steelseries#Steelseries Com#Australian#Prime Wireless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Electronics
Related
Video Gamesreviewgeek.com

SteelSeries Nimbus+ Controller Now Comes With 3-Months Free Apple Arcade

SteelSeries makes some excellent game controllers, and its latest mobile offering just got even better. SteelSeries announced the Nimbus+ controller now comes with up to 4-months of Apple Arcade completely free. Released in 2020 as a follow-up to the original Nimbus, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ is one of the better game...
Beauty & Fashionworn&wound

Introducing the Kurono Tokyo Toki

Fans of the Kurono Tokyo brand have something of an event to prep for this week, as the latest limited production timepiece from Hajime Asaoka’s affordable side-project goes on sale to the public. Asaoka, as we’ve covered frequently on Worn & Wound, is one of the world’s premier independent watchmakers, and his custom made creations start in the tens of thousands of dollars – not exactly accessible. He’s created a small sensation with his Kurono Tokyo brand by lending his keen eye for design to a line of watches that are, in theory, easier for those of us with an eye toward value to maintain. In practice, the watches are anything but easy to land, as fans of the brand line up (digitally) to buy one, and sell out in a flash. The new Kurono Anniversary special edition seeks to democratize the project further, with an affordable and attractive watch that’s pure Kurono, released in a way that should make it easier for fans to snag one.
Businessoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Introducing Outside+

Our parent company, Outside, has made a lot of news this year with its slew of industry acquisitions, welcoming brands like Outside magazine, Cairn, and Gaia GPS (among many others) to its quickly expanding portfolio. This week, the company dominated newswires again with the unveiling of the long-term plans behind...
Video GamesStuff.tv

SteelSeries' improved Nimbus+ gamepad aims to bring 'console-quality' gaming to Apple devices

SteelSeries has debuted an upgraded version of its Apple-focused gamepad that it claims will deliver "a console-quality gaming experience." Big words. The refreshed Nimbus+ (£59) packs an improved rechargeable battery that offers 50 hours of gameplay (10 more than its predecessor), brand new "Hall Effect" magnetic triggers, clickable L3 and R3 joystick buttons, and a free Nimbus+ iPhone Mount. Notably, SteelSeries is also bundling the controller with "up to four months of Apple Arcade," although our pals at MacRumours have clarified that the device actually only comes with a code for three free months of Apple Arcade - with SteelSeries including Apple's own one-month free trial to take that up to four months. Cheeky blighters.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

SteelSeries Rival 5 PrismSync RGB Gaming Mouse with 9 Programmable Buttons

With 9 programmable buttons, SteelSeries Rival 5 PrismSync RGB gaming mouse fits for any games. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The Rival 5 measures 1.65 x 2.68 x 5.07 inches and weighs 3.04 ounces. As shown in the images, the wired gaming mouse delivers an ergonomic, ambidextrous from factor with a right hand friendly button layout. Meanwhile, using the lightweight design and all-new soft microfiber mesh cable , the mouse allows for quick swipes and rapid movements.
Video GamesCNET

SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset hands on: A bit too stripped-down

Part of SteelSeries new Prime line of esports-targeted gaming accessories, which also launches with a new trio of mice, the $100 (£100, AU$120) Arctis Prime gaming headset definitely achieves one of the company's design goals: "no bells and whistles that can get in the way." Sporting the Arctis line's design and invoking the revered "Arctis Pro sound signature," the Prime is an analog wired headset with the high-quality sound of its siblings, but feels like it needs a little more in the way of controls.
Electronicsimpulsegamer.com

SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse Review

Sometimes you need a little help when to it comes to your gaming prowess and this time, we’re checking out the new Rival 5 gaming mouse from SteelSeries which comes with a wealth of features to potentially ‘level-up’ your gaming. While this is a early review, the mouse is officially released in July 2021!
Video GamesThe Verge

SteelSeries’s new Prime accessories are streamlined for high-level play

SteelSeries has announced the new Prime lineup of high-performance gaming accessories designed alongside esports athletes. They’ve been “designed to win championships,” but they seem fine enough for average people who just take their gaming time seriously, too. There are four new devices, including the wired Arctis Prime headset and three different Prime mice, and they all seem reasonably priced. One thing they have in common is a rather simplistic design that puts ease of use ahead of bundling in so many features that you accidentally hit the wrong button when the moment really matters. Each of these accessories is available starting today.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Review: Roccat Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air

Since being acquired by Turtle Beach, Roccat has become an increasingly-visible presence in the PC accessory market. Between keyboards, headsets and mice, they’re occupying more space at the tech stores, at the least the few that have open storefronts people can enter. The newest Roccat gaming mouse is the Kone Pro model, which comes in two variants. The Kone Pro is the wired mouse, while the Kone Pro Air is for those who prefer wireless mice. We’ll be covering both of them in this review to determine how good these mice are and if wired or wireless offers a distinct advantage over the other.
Video GamesPC Gamer

Recently acquired by Nacon, RIG is delivering a new generation of gaming accessories, including its first controller

When it comes to gaming headsets, you’re likely already familiar with the RIG name. RIG has been a market leader in the gaming headset space since 2012. And, though the RIG brand was recently acquired by Nacon, what it stands for has not changed: great audio performance-enhancing features and competitive play. That’s made as clear as ever with a new generation of RIG products officially licensed for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.
Beauty & Fashionworn&wound

Introducing the Clemence Photic Diver

One of the most common Instagram comment trends over the past few years is the “Oh, but it’s a Miyota movement and $XXX – really wish it was a Sellita or ETA!” Folks, believe me when I tell you, I tend to think this perspective misses the mark in a variety of ways. First and foremost, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Miyota movements. While chronometry out of the box might not be in line with Swiss competitors, they are built plenty tough and tend to be reliable, if not always bang on accurate. What’s more important though is that their lower price allows small brands to make the watches they want without the compromises that might be necessary if shelling out more for a higher end caliber. We see this over and over again, with interesting, stylistically bold watches from microbrands that present something wholly unique for a low price with a Miyota beating away inside. At the entry level, Miyota powered watches are giving consumers a variety of options that can’t be beat by those with Swiss movements inside. Clemence Watches, based in the UK, is out with their first offering later this summer, and it’s a classically styled and handsome dive watch with some surprising features and, yes, it runs on a Miyota 9039. It also retails for about $600, with discounts available through a forthcoming crowdfunding campaign. Let’s take a look.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

PowerA's Fusion Pro Is A Great Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch

When the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, players were given a choice of how they wanted to play with Nintendo's fledgling hybrid system. However, those who wanted a better gamepad experience than the Joy-Cons could offer needed to pick up the official Switch Pro Controller, which better emulated the traditional offerings from consoles like the Xbox One. In the time since the system's launch, we've seen a few companies attempt to deliver a competent third-party experience, but to this point, most (if not all) have fallen short of Nintendo's first-party offering. One of those companies, PowerA, has pulled out all the stops, finally giving the first-party Switch Pro Controller a run for its money.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Get up to 40% off PC peripherals at the SteelSeries Member Madness Sale

SteelSeries is currently running one of their seasonal Member Madness Sales, which offer up to 40% off their rather excellent peripherals in exchange for signing up for an account on their site. We've done just that to bring you word of the best sale items available inside... Before we get...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

You can already save 10% on the SteelSeries Rival 5 - here's how

The SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse only just launched into the wild, but you can already save 10% on the brand new pointer. There is a slight catch here, though - you'll need to sign up for the SteelSeries newsletter to receive your money off. That said, any discounts on new releases are worth taking note of, and you'll be able to pick up the 9-button, 85g precision device for just $53.99 (was $59.99).
Electronicsprintedelectronicsnow.com

Zebra Technologies Introduces Intuitive

Zebra Technologies Corporation announced it has entered the fixed industrial scanning (FIS) and machine vision (MV) markets with a new portfolio of solutions that enable track and trace capabilities and quality inspection of manufacturing work in process. Zebra’s suite of machine vision smart cameras and fixed industrial scanners is unlocked...