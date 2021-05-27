STEELSERIES INTRODUCES PRIME

One of the most common Instagram comment trends over the past few years is the “Oh, but it’s a Miyota movement and $XXX – really wish it was a Sellita or ETA!” Folks, believe me when I tell you, I tend to think this perspective misses the mark in a variety of ways. First and foremost, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Miyota movements. While chronometry out of the box might not be in line with Swiss competitors, they are built plenty tough and tend to be reliable, if not always bang on accurate. What’s more important though is that their lower price allows small brands to make the watches they want without the compromises that might be necessary if shelling out more for a higher end caliber. We see this over and over again, with interesting, stylistically bold watches from microbrands that present something wholly unique for a low price with a Miyota beating away inside. At the entry level, Miyota powered watches are giving consumers a variety of options that can’t be beat by those with Swiss movements inside. Clemence Watches, based in the UK, is out with their first offering later this summer, and it’s a classically styled and handsome dive watch with some surprising features and, yes, it runs on a Miyota 9039. It also retails for about $600, with discounts available through a forthcoming crowdfunding campaign. Let’s take a look.