Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday was 15.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.1 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river.