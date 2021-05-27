Seattle's Frazier Healthcare Partners raises $1.4B for private equity fund

Middle-market companies are an economic powerhouse in the Puget Sound region, and the Middle Market Fast 50 list is the Business Journal's annual heat index for that category. The middle market is one that makes a big economic impact. According to a 2018 Dun & Bradstreet middle-market report, middle-market companies make up less than 1% of businesses in the country, yet they employ 27.2% of the nation's workers and make up 26.8% of revenue produced by U.S. companies.