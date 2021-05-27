Cancel
Angelina County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Jasper, Polk, Tyler by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Jasper; Polk; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Neches River At Rockland affecting Tyler, Angelina, Polk and Jasper Counties. Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River At Rockland. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 27.8 feet. * Forecast...The Neches River at Rockland is expected to fall to 26.5 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...Expect minor flooding to slowly diminish through the end of May and into early June.

alerts.weather.gov
