SBA launches $100 million grant program to help small businesses: What you need to know

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 18 days ago
The Small Business Administration is launching a $100 million grant program designed to help small businesses connect with SBA assistance. The “Community Navigator Pilot” program offers grants of between $1 million and $5 million to eligible organizations that provide counseling, networking and information on agency resources to small businesses working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
