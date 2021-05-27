SBA launches $100 million grant program to help small businesses: What you need to know
The Small Business Administration is launching a $100 million grant program designed to help small businesses connect with SBA assistance. The “Community Navigator Pilot” program offers grants of between $1 million and $5 million to eligible organizations that provide counseling, networking and information on agency resources to small businesses working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.www.al.com