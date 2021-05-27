Cancel
Amazon construction site reopens after eighth noose leads to second shutdown in two weeks

By Taylor Telford
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork was suspended for the second time in as many weeks after another noose — the eighth in a month — was discovered at an Amazon warehouse under construction in northern Connecticut. The noose was found at the Windsor site on Wednesday, halting operations one day after work had resumed...

www.washingtonpost.com
Seattle, WAWashington Post

Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at higher rates than workers at other companies. Critics blame productivity pressure.

SEATTLE — Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the United States, is also a leader in another category: how often its warehouse workers are injured. New work-related injury data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration showed those jobs can be more dangerous than at comparable warehouses. Since 2017, Amazon reported a higher rate of serious injury incidents that caused employees to miss work or be shifted to light-duty tasks than at other warehouse operators in retail.
BusinessCNET

Amazon halts construction twice as nooses found across building site

Nooses left in several locations at an Amazon facility under construction in Connecticut have now brought the project to a standstill for a second time. After closing the facility last week to let law enforcement investigate the discovery of seven nooses, Amazon reopened it Wednesday, only to find an eighth noose, according to multiple reports. The company closed the site again Wednesday evening as the investigation continued.
BusinessPosted by
AL.com

Amazon Connecticut construction halted after 8th noose found

For the eighth time since late April a noose has been discovered on the massive construction site for a new Amazon warehouse in Windsor, Connecticut. The project was shut down out of concern for peoples’ safety, Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP, said late Wednesday morning. “It’s a...
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Reopens Connecticut Site Where Seven Nooses Were Found, Then Finds Eighth Noose

Earlier this month, Amazon temporarily shut down a Connecticut construction site after the shocking discovery of seven nooses there—but, when it reopened with new security measures in place, an eighth noose was found. The first noose was found dangling from a beam at the Windsor construction site on April 27, then five more ropes that looked like nooses were discovered two days later, then the building was shut down last Wednesday after the discovery of a seventh apparent noose. The shutdown was to allow bosses to install more security cameras and other precautions—but they didn’t work. According to CNN, an eighth noose was found “mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords” when the building reopened this week and site was closed down again. Amazon didn’t say when its site would reopen, but a company spokeswoman, Nikki Forman, told CNN: “Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace—whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”
Labor IssuesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Warehouse Workers Injured at Higher Rates Than Those at Rival Companies, Study Finds

Amazon warehouse employees suffer injuries at higher rates than those who work at warehouses run by other companies, according to a new study. In 2020, for every 100 Amazon warehouse workers there were 5.9 serious injuries, which is nearly 80% higher than the serious injury rate at non-Amazon warehouses, the Strategic Organizing Center wrote in a new report published Tuesday.
