Aiden Fucci, a 14-year-old from St. Johns County, has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times. State Attorney for the 7th Circuit R.J. Larizza talked about the killing at a press conference on Thursday at the St. Johns County courthouse, where he announced that Fucci's charge had been upgraded from second-degree murder and that he is being charged as an adult.