Aspen, CO

Mulcahy case exposes APCHA’s lack of transparency

Aspen Times
 8 days ago

While it is understandable that both sides settled this case — the Mulcahys are exhausted and Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is not interested in further investigation into their policies, practices and accounting — it is unfortunate; two aspects have not been addressed. 1) The risk to participants presented by APCHA:...

www.aspentimes.com
Aspen, COAspen Times

Opposition to Ascendigo plan about appropriateness, not the nonprofit

This is in response to Dan Perl’s letter in support of the Ascendigo proposed location in Missouri Heights (“Let’s stand behind Ascendigo”). It saddens me that Mr. Perl has not read the many letters written by the Missouri Heights community in support of the Ascendigo mission and the mission of the many organizations that support those with disabilities. Many people who live in Missouri Heights work and volunteer at many of those wonderful organizations.
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Pitkin County, COAspen Daily News

Top-notch choice

Recognition to Matt Langhorst for his wisdom and foresight in the hiring of Liz Mauro to be the city of Glenwood Springs Landfill manager. Liz Mauro was previously the project and compliance manager of compost operations, and supervisor at Pitkin County Landfill. Liz oversaw storm-water compliance, biosolids reporting, compost facility management, compliance for landfill leachate, hazardous waste collection, construction waste management and noxious weed compliance, enforcement and education. Liz has been a lab technician for five years, wastewater treatment operator for seven years and land manager for two years in Pitkin County. I am positive Pitkin County is sad to see her go. She left them in good hands and good condition. Glenwood Springs Landfill is in gratitude of her expertise. I think Matt Langhorst understands how valuable her experience and knowledge are in the very real movement of climate change.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Danforth: The editor’s dilemma

Call it the editor’s dilemma. It’s not a spot you want. Suppose you’re editor of a medium-sized daily paper back east. The paper is losing its longtime editor and needs a new one. After a laborious process, the departing editor and his top staff have settled on a favorite. There’s...
Pitkin County, COAspen Daily News

Hello summer, goodbye COVID restrictions

Pitkin County will still require people to wear masks indoors and on public transportation as of May 28 — but it will otherwise kiss the rest of its COVID-19 public health restrictions goodbye. “Distancing will still be a recommendation,” Jordana Sabella, Pitkin County Public Health interim executive director said during...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

What to do?

I read with chagrin the announcement by the Aspen Music Festival of their intention to limit seating on the Karetsky Lawn to 90 pods of four persons each at a performance cost of $25-$50 per. Has anyone discussed this with Mrs. Karetsky who so generously donated millions to the Music Associates of Aspen to ensure free public access to the music tent lawn?
Pitkin County, COAspen Daily News

Open Space and Trail selection process under fire

The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners believe Open Space and Trails could have handled its lease recommendation process for the Glassier Open Space properties better, but vehemently denied any accusations of racism, nepotism or corruption within OST. “This process just really missed some i’s and t’s for me,” Board Chair...
Aspen, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

CD3 voters mixed on Rep. Lauren Boebert’s performance: Week 3

Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series highlighting voters throughout Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Through the month of May, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, The Aspen Times, Steamboat Pilot & Today, Craig Press and Vail Daily will be running stories highlighting Democratic and Republican voters in each community. This week, voters in Pitkin County are featured.
Garfield County, COAspen Daily News

On Michael Francisco’s arrest

As someone who was a police officer, I feel it was time to comment on this ridiculous series of articles. First off, the Aspen Daily News and others need to stop with the phrase “Black Man” and just use “man.” Obviously he scared or harassed the woman running the fuel station — why hasn’t the paper’s reporter interviewed her? Next, when I am or anyone else is contacted by the police, how about just complying? When we are asked for identification we are required to provide it to the officers. If and when we are told we are under arrest, turn around and place your hands behind your back and be handcuffed, don’t run, fight or do anything but comply — maybe that should be taught in schools.
Pitkin County, COAspen Daily News

Snowmass Village Town Council takes on lack of early child care

The need for more early child care programs and quality educators to carry out their day-to-day operations was obvious during a Snowmass Village Town Council work session Monday. Snowmass Village Assistant Town Manager Travis Elliot prefaced Monday’s discussion with daunting statistics about the critical need for early child care education...
Aspen, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Aspen electeds just say no to pushing magic mushrooms for therapy

The majority of Aspen City Council on Monday shot down any notion that the municipal government ought to join the movement to promote psychedelic-assisted therapies as suggested by Councilman Skippy Mesirow. Specifically, psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient found in mushrooms, remains a schedule 1 drug by the federal government, and Aspen...
Pitkin County, COAspen Daily News

APCHA to require an inspection prior to a property’s sale

The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board determined Wednesday that a property inspection must occur prior to a property’s listing — and that APCHA should pay for it. However, who should foot the bill for any necessary repairs and what qualifies as a capital improvement in deed-restricted housing remained unclear following...