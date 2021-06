One of the things I love most about my Extension career is that every day is just a little bit different. Like this past Tuesday, when my day started before 8 with a quick trip to the grocery store to get supplies for a program later in the day. My normal mode of transportation, (bicycle) had to be replaced by our van thanks to early morning showers. But our timing was perfect. As my husband and I were leaving the store, I spotted a cross country cyclist pulling in under the entryway. I smiled and said “Welcome to Kansas.”