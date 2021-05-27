Cancel
Photography

Picture of the Day 05/27

L'Observateur
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article1994- Natasha Jones was named valedictorian and Bernell Charles, Jr was named salutatorian of the Our Lady of Grace School’s eighth grade graduating class. Rev. Robert Sullivan officiated the graduation ceremony and Rev. Louis Askins of Southern University was guest speaker.

#Southern University#Our Lady Of Grace#Graduation Ceremony#Grace School
