Western Digital Debuts SanDisk Professional Brand

By Adrian Gunning
impulsegamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its Flash Perspective event today, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) unveiled the new SanDisk Professional™ brand of premium storage solutions for content creators and professionals. From producing the latest blockbuster film to capturing the moment at a destination wedding to managing business-critical content, the powerful SanDisk Professional portfolio is designed to deliver scalable, high-performance, reliable solutions across industries globally.

