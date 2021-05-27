Western Digital Debuts SanDisk Professional Brand

Western Digitial (WD) has announced a batch of new SSD models and variants to further bolster its excellent range of storage solutions. Kicking things off, the new WD_Black D30 Game Drive SSD is specifically designed to work with new-gen consoles, and there's a specific Xbox Series X variant that's specially designed for Microsoft's latest consoles, has the stamp of approval, and includes a Game Pass membership at purchase (all options will run last-gen games, and store the new console titles). And while the SN750 SE SSD will sound familiar - the new SE addition to its name sets it apart - and so do some of its key specs.