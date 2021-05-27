Applus+ buys IMA Dresden testing laboratory

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced it has signed an agreement to sell its On Demand Manufacturing business to Trilantic North America, a leading, growth-focused middle-market private equity firm, for a purchase price of $82 million, subject to certain closing conditions and adjustments. The sale includes the company’s On Demand Manufacturing experts and facilities in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; Seattle, Washington; Le Mans, France; Pinerolo, Italy; and High Wycombe, England. 3D Systems’ On Demand Manufacturing business, which will be rebranded under Trilantic North America’s ownership as Quickparts, offers a variety of advanced and rapid manufacturing services, including additive and subtractive capabilities. As with the divestitures announced earlier this year, by taking this action 3D Systems can more effectively focus on its strategic purpose as the leader in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products. 3D Systems will continue its collaboration with Quickparts after the sale closes to support shared customers.