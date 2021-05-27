Cancel
Applus+ buys IMA Dresden testing laboratory

By Ben Sampson
aerospacetestinginternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish testing and certification company Applus+, has bought materials testing laboratory IMA Dresden. The 70-year old IMA Dresden laboratory, which was originally a German Government facility, works closely with the aerospace sector in structural and materials testing and has a comprehensive list of accreditations. The company employs more than 200 engineers who handle testing projects from small components to full-scale aircraft for customers from around the world including China.

