Thursday Weather

Effective: 2021-06-01 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 633 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Hasty, or 25 miles northwest of Lamar, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH