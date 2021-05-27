Cancel
Environment

Thursday Weather

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 5 days ago
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Friday. Sunny,...

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
#South Wind#North Wind#East Wind#Memorial Day#Thunderstorms#North East#Today#Friday Sunny#Sunday Showers#Winds#Precipitation#Gusts#South Southeast Wind#East Southeast Wind#East Northeast#Today#Chance
