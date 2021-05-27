Cancel
Dow Jones Industrial Average : set for higher open as jobless claims dip

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The Dow was set to open slightly higher on Thursday after data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to an improving outlook for the U.S. economy. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits stayed below 500,000 for a third straight week, the Labor Department's report showed. A separate report confirmed that the U.S. economy accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly four decades in the first quarter.

www.marketscreener.com
