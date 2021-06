HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced open enrollment for its potentially pivotal study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Berubicin in the treatment of recurrent GBM.