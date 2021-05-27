Cancel
EASA survey finds people in Europe want eVTOLs and drones

By Ben Sampson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Europeans are in favour of the introduction of eVTOL air taxis and delivery drones, a study conducted by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has found. The results of the study on urban air mobility (UAM), which were published last week, show that the majority of people welcome the prospect of services such as air taxis, air ambulances and drone deliveries. However, some of those questioned have concerns about safety, security, noise and the impact on wildlife.

