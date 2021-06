MINNEAPOLIS - Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Walmart CEO Marc Lore don’t own the Minnesota Timberwolves, at least not yet. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor made it public on April 10 that he had entered into a 30-day negotiating window with a group led by Rodriguez and Lore to sell the team. That window expired on Monday, and according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, negotiations are ongoing but no formal deal is in place.