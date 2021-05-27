One Clinton’s Façade Installation Wrapping Up in Brooklyn Heights

WALK 2 Blocks to METRO -New Construction House - Pick your own finishes. Gorgeous in construction model craftsman-style home located within 2 blocks of the Capitol Heights Metro Station on the Yellow Line. NO HOA.Model includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5-baths, nearly 2800 finished square feet and 1-car garage with a Large Driveway for 5 cars. High-end design includes 8-ft ceilings on every level, craftsman-style window casings, elegant crown molding in kitchen, and Spa Bathrooms with body jet plumbing fixtures. Main level boasts open-layout with wide-plank engineered hardwood flooring throughout. The luxurious kitchen is the focal point of this home with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including French-door refrigerator, customizable cabinets, recessed lighting, Integrated Wireless Speaker and Audio System to play all your favorite music throughout the house for entertaining, backsplash and pendant lighting. Four light-filled and spacious bedrooms on upper level with a 5th bedroom in basement. Large master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, features stunning bathroom with Sterling ensemble shower body jets, ceramic tile floors and shower walls, and dual-sink vanity (customizable finishes and colors). Wet Bar and Kitchenette area +-in the basement and dryer connection on main level! Basement has 1 additional bedroom and a bathroom, plus its own separate entrance/exit. +-This area would be perfect for a separate office space, AIR BNB, home based business, or in-laws. House has efficient and top-of-the-line construction features, including 30-year roof, high-efficiency Carrier HVAC, "maintenance-free" low-e argon windows, Energy Star water heater. Enjoy a bbq while admiring a professionally landscaped backyard! All buyers receive 10-year RWC 2/10 home warranty for peace-of-mind. Images are illustrative only and not guaranteed to be accurate. Place your offer today and choose all your own colors and finishes. Expected Delivery Date of July 15th.