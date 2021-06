The performances of Jordan Jones and Denver Hume were encouraging. While not a perfect performance by any stretch of the imagination by Jones, he was our most dangerous attacker by far – he created the equaliser, and should have scored after a driving run through the middle. Hume, meanwhile, just looks better and better with each game. I honestly believe he’ll play the vast majority of his career at a higher level than League One. We’re seeing maturity in his performances, which of course comes with age and experience. He could be invaluable over the coming weeks, and long-term he’s only going to get better.