It’s 18 years since Fernando Alonso pressured Michael Schumacher’s new Ferrari F2003-GA to score a second place for the first time in Formula 1, driving for Renault on home soil in Barcelona. Yes, 18 years, 2003 – almost another lifetime ago, it seems. And yet here he is, the Great Matador, preparing for his glorious homecoming at another Spanish Grand Prix, and driving for the same team too. It’s just a shame it can’t be quite like the old days given the Covid-deflected lack of an adoring crowd to cheer him on.