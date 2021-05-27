Caps and gowns and masks. Modesto City Schools returns to in-person graduations

Mary Roaf and Sarah Bissonnette come from opposite ends of the world, have unique life experiences and teach in different disciplines, but they share a passion for Stanislaus State students and teaching. Both were honored with the 2021 Elizabeth Anne B. Papageorge Faculty Development Award, which is named for the Emeritus Professor of Education, recognizes and encourages outstanding achievement, primarily, but not limited to, teaching, by a probationary faculty member at Stan State.