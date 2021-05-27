Cancel
Modesto, CA

Caps and gowns and masks. Modesto City Schools returns to in-person graduations

By Deke Farrow, The Modesto Bee
 5 days ago

May 27—Modesto City Schools returned to in-person high school graduations Monday night, and from the right angle, Beyer High's commencement looked pretty pre-pandemic. Student speakers doffed their masks to address classmates and guests. Grads were allowed to pause and pull down their masks to smile for the camera as they crossed the stage, though the great majority either forgot or chose not to.

