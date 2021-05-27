Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

Insider NJ's Morning Intelligence Briefing: 5/27/2021

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “These numbers prove that the race is a litmus test for Trumpism. Any candidate who criticizes the former president or denounces extremism will be doomed by the far-right base. Regardless of who wins, the GOP nominee will be forced to continue catering to Trump’s voters.” – The DGA on a poll commissioned on the GOP gubernatorial primary showing a six-point lead for Jack Ciattarelli over Hirsh Singh.

Jersey City, NJhudsoncountyview.com

Former Jersey City Ward B Councilman Chris Gadsden announces bid for at-large seat

Former Jersey City Ward B Councilman Chris Gadsden has announced that he’ll be on the ballot again this fall, this time seeking a seat at-large. “I decided to give it a shot again because even if the opposition has the money, there’s a need for that authentic, community-minded leadership. People know the body of work I’ve had in the past 27 years or so,” he said in a phone interview.
Educationphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Feds continue to jail alleged Proud Boys member that judge in N.J. decided to free

On April 7, Christopher Quaglin was arrested at his North Brunswick home on charges he participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol. The electrician appeared virtually in federal court in Trenton the same day, and while his wife tearfully watched the proceeding while cuddling their newborn son, a magistrate judge decided he could be freed to home detention pending trial.
Jersey City, NJnjbmagazine.com

NJEDA, NJCU Partner to Advance NJ as Nation’s Epicenter of Online Wagering

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board recently approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with New Jersey City University (NJCU) in Jersey City that will help advance New Jersey’s leadership in the online sports wagering technology and financial technology (fintech) sectors. The MOU with NJCU will support the creation of a Sports Wagering and Financial Technology Workforce Development and Innovation Center.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City expands Fairmount Triangle Park

The park expansion will eliminate two street segments making the area safer for park goers. Jersey City officials broke ground on the park expansion on May, 17. Photo by City of Jersey City. Jersey City officials broke ground on the expansion of Fairmount Triangle Park in Ward F launching a...
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. parents must send kids to in-person school this fall, Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order allowing for virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic will not be renewed beyond this academic year, officially ending the option for virtual learning, the governor said Monday. “Neatly stated, through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for full-time,...
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Public Healthmediaite.com

Jake Tapper Presses NJ Governor on Keeping Indoor Mask Mandate: ‘Why Did You Decide to Go Against the CDC Guidance?’

CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy about the Garden State keeping its indoor mask mandate for now. After the CDC announced new masking guidelines for vaccinated people to essentially shed masks in most circumstances, several states said they’re holding on for now, with Murphy saying the indoor mask mandate will remain in place right now.