Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 5/27/2021

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “These numbers prove that the race is a litmus test for Trumpism. Any candidate who criticizes the former president or denounces extremism will be doomed by the far-right base. Regardless of who wins, the GOP nominee will be forced to continue catering to Trump’s voters.” – The DGA on a poll commissioned on the GOP gubernatorial primary showing a six-point lead for Jack Ciattarelli over Hirsh Singh.