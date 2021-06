The Oklahoma House on Monday advanced major pieces of legislation dealing with charter schools. House Bill 2966 would implement accountability measures like requiring all state funds to remain public, clarifying that charter school boards are subject to state open meeting and records laws, and mandating regular audits. Rep. Sheila Dills (R-Tulsa) said it’s part of the legislature’s response to a multicounty grand jury interim report on Epic Charter Schools, which said while its inquiry is ongoing, such changes were needed before Epic gets more funding July 1.