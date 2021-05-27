Cancel
After Harris County Was Left Out Of Latest Round Of Hurricane Harvey Relief Funds, George P. Bush Asks Feds For $750 million

austincountynewsonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said he is requesting $750 million in federal funds to be sent directly to Harris County after the county and Houston were awarded $0 out of the $1 billion pot in the latest round of Hurricane Harvey relief funds. This announcement comes after an...

austincountynewsonline.com
