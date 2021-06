Yogibo has revealed their new version of the Jogoball as people can now learn Spanish with the Jogoball Megee. This version works a lot like the trivia version, with over 1,000 hours of content included helping you learn Spanish with an easy-to-learn tech that teaches vocabulary, sentence building, pronunciation, and more through various games. You'll do all sorts of activities with it including throwing it, shake it, tap it, spin it, punch with it, and twist it, along with an app for your phone that will help you set up whatever lesson you're looking to learn. The ball is currently selling for $29.