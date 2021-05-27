Do Marine Protected Areas Work?
Watered-down management plans limit the effectiveness of MPAs. MPAs aim to protect marine life, such as the Hawksbill turtle, which is critically endangered. In the field of marine conservation, a marine protected area (MPA) is an expanse of sea, ocean, estuaries, coastal waters, and in the United States, the U.S. Great Lakes, where fishing, mining, drilling, and other extractive human activity is restricted in an effort to protect the waters’ natural resources and marine life.consciouslifenews.com