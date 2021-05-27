Can You Freeze Homemade Pasta? Learn How You Can Do This

Anyone who has cooked chicken — or any meat for that matter — at home knows that it can be challenging and nerve-wracking to tell if it's actually time to take the chicken out of the oven or off the grill. No one wants to pour tons of energy into a meal that turns out to still be raw when it is cut open. That's why an Ina Garten fan, Tony P. from New York City, asked her about checking chicken before taking it out writing, "I always get nervous when making chicken that it's going to be undercooked. How do you know when it's done?" Fortunately, the "Barefoot Contessa" has an easy trick that doesn't require any special equipment.