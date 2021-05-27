Can You Freeze Homemade Pasta? Learn How You Can Do This

Roast chicken is one of the easiest dishes to prepare if you just want a nice, simple, one-pan, set-it-and-forget it dinner. Of course, this doesn't mean that perfection can't be improved upon. Google "best way to make roast chicken" and you'll come up with approximately a zillion hits, since there's not a single chef or amateur cook out there who doesn't have their own tip — slow roast, high heat, salt-crusted, brined — the options are endless, and since chickens are cheap, these aren't high-stakes propositions here. If you pick up a whole roaster at Aldi for around just $6, you're going to be a lot more willing to experiment, than with a prime rib that costs approximately half a mortgage payment.