Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

First Impressions: 10 Things We Learned About Game Builder Garage

By Zion Grassl
Nintendo Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most part, all of the big-name console developers have tried their hand at giving the everyday Joe a fun and approachable way to make their own games. Sony and Media Molecule released Dreams last year, Microsoft dropped Project Spark back in 2014, Nintendo released a couple of games that gave us the keys to make our own 2D Mario levels and even snuck some impressive game creation tools within the Nintendo Labo series of kits. Then just a few weeks ago, Nintendo announced Game Builder Garage, a new standalone game that’s looking to get aspiring designers and programmers' feet wet.

www.nintendolife.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Koji Kondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#New Nintendo#Nintendo Switch Console#Ons#Game Developers#Console Games#Fun Things#Simple Things#Nintendo Games#First Impressions#Media Molecule#Project Spark#Nintendo Labo#Game Builder Garage#The Toy Con Garage#Labo Toy Con Garage#Facebook#Super Mario Maker#Mario Paint#The Bgm Nodon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesGematsu

Game Builder Garage overview trailer

Nintendo has released a four-minute Japanese overview trailer for Game Builder Garage, its educational game creation software for Switch due out on June 11. With this new software, kids and parents and everyone in between can have fun learning to create and share their very own video games. By connecting colorful creatures called Nodon, anyone can enjoy learning how to create their own game through fun, guided lessons that cover the basics of visual game programming – and no prior experience is necessary! To get an idea of what Nodon look like and how they work in the game, as well as getting a taste of the types of games you can create, check out the announcement trailer for Game Builder Garage right here.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Game Builder Garage makes game-making fun in latest deep dive video

Nintendo has released a new video for upcoming game-making playground Game Builder Garage, taking a deeper dive into how it intends to make developing your own games fun and accessible. The video details the use of Nodons, which basically make up the building blocks of your game. You'll be able...
Video GamesGamespot

Nintendo's Game Builder Garage Is Labo Without The Cardboard

While the signature attractions of Nintendo's Labo kits were the DIY peripherals you had to fashion out of cardboard, the most intriguing aspect of the software was the Toy-Con Garage. This ancillary mode let you tinker with the programming underpinning each mini-game and even allowed you to create small games of your own. Although Nintendo appears to have quietly retired the Labo line, the company is expanding the Toy-Con Garage into a standalone title called Game Builder Garage. We recently had a chance to see more of the game ahead of its release next month via a virtual preview event, and it looks to be a fairly flexible game creation tool.
Video GamesIGN

Game Builder Garage Won't Have Built-In Discovery Features

Last week, I got an early look at Game Builder Garage, Nintendo's upcoming creative game-making app that walks users, step-by-step, through the creation of seven distinct games. Similar to its distant Mario Maker cousin, it also includes the ability to freeform create your own games, and upload and share them with friends.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Game Builder Garage is even more powerful than you might expect

Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like anyone who plays enough video games reaches a point where they start believing they could also make games—possibly even better than a team of professional developers. Over the years, companies have launched numerous projects built specifically around the idea of offering suites of tools and programming assistance for amateurs to try their hands at game creation. No matter your genre or platform passion, there are numerous choices out there, from the Game Boy-specific drag-and-drop software GB Studio, to the long line of RPG Maker releases from ASCII and Enterbrain, to “build a game within a game” titles such as Roblox.
Video GamesIGN

Game Builder Garage: Can Nintendo Teach You To Code?

After a hands-off preview of Nintendo’s upcoming Game Builder Garage, I am tentatively optimistic that it will be the game-creating teaching tool I never had growing up but wished I did. With a vibe inspired by Nintendo Labo sans the cardboard, Game Builder Garage centers around a core of guided lessons, each several minutes long, that teach users how to make seven distinct video games. These include a runner, a racing game, a motion-controlled maze, a 2D side-scrolling shooter, a 3D adventure game, an escape room, and a multiplayer game of tag.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Game Builder Garage

Game Builder Garage is just a couple of weeks away, and being a budget priced game already pricing is not likely to go more than a couple dollars off. But, here’s a guide because you never know what might show up. Game Builder Garage is allows you to program you...
Video GamesPolygon

Five things we learned about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s updated DLC, Intergrade, comes to PlayStation 5 on June 10, and new footage from Square Enix shows how its star Yuffie Kisaragi will look on the PlayStation 5 console. Instead of adding more to Cloud Strife’s journey, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will bring an altogether...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Nintendo’s ‘Game Builder Garage’ is a powerful and complex game creation tool

There are dozens of gaming tools out there that promise to teach your kids to code, because after all, they’re going to need those precious STEM skills to survive in today’s workforce. I’ve looked at a few of them and passed on many others because well, they didn’t really seem all that fun. Nintendo’s upcoming $30 Game Builder Garage for Switch might actually buck the trend, in that it’s not designed to teach your kids how to code so much as it is teaching about actual game design — not only how games run, but how to make them actually fun.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Upcoming PS5, PS4 Games for June and July 2021

Can you believe we're already at the half-way point for 2021? The first half of the year seems to have vanished into thin air, and with the gaming release schedule warming up, it's not going to slow down. There are some very exciting PlayStation 5 and PS4 games heading our way — let's take a look, shall we? Here's what you can look forward to over the next couple of months.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Game Builder Garage Will Only Support Sharing With Codes At Launch

The Switch's screenshot feature is going to be getting a workout. Codes will be the only method for sharing Game Builder Garage creations at launch. IGN confirmed in a preview that there would be no other methods supported for viewing other's games aside from the codes. "In my hands-off preview...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

5 Things We've Learned During MSI 2021

The 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational has concluded with Royal Never Give Up defeating the South Korean powerhouse team of DAMWON KIA, 3-2, in the grand finals. The tournament highlighted some of the most intense and utter bloodbaths of matches that international tournaments have missed for some time. Although,...
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo E3 2021 Tease Has Nintendo Switch Fans Excited

A new tease about Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct from a prominent Nintendo insider has Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite fans excited. Speaking previously about Nintendo's E3 2021 showcase, Nintendo insider Nate Drake noted they were excited, but not overly excited based on what they know. That said, apparently, something has changed, because now the insider has revealed their hype for Nintendo's E3 showcase is a nine out of ten. In other words, they are extremely hyped.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

Why E3 2021 Will Be Good for Indie Games and Developers

The organizers of E3 are reimagining E3 2021 to highlight indie games on a global stage. This is a first for E3, because historically the event only covered AAA block buster games. How will this impact indie games and developers? Many indies are craving exposure, so this could be a...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Days Gone Developer Talks About Ensuring PC Port’s Quality

Sony deserves a lot of credit for its recent drive to bring major PlayStation exclusives over to PC as well. Sure, it’s purely a business decision, and sure, the games that are arriving are still arriving years after their original releases- but these are still great games. Great games, however, don’t always get great ports, and all too often major titles have faced severe problems on PC in particular, from the likes of Batman: Arkham Knight to Red Dead Redemption 2, to even Sony’s own Horizon Zero Dawn at launch last year.
Video Gamespsu.com

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground Review (PS4) – A Welcoming, Well Designed Introduction To Warhammer And Tactical Warfare

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground PS4 review. It’s fair to say that we’ve perhaps never had quite so many Warhammer licensed titles as we do now. From the considered, tactical turn-based beats of Mordheim through to the immediate, Diablo style ultraviolence of the tiringly named Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor – Martyr, PlayStation gamers have been given a broad spectrum of experiences to enjoy from Games Workshop’s hugely popular universe (and yes, we’re still waiting for that Warhammer 40K Space Marine sequel that we’ll never get).