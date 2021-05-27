Shake Shack is celebrating Pride Month with a Shake to support the Trevor Project
June is Pride Month and many companies and organizations are stepping up to offer their support in some way. At Shake Shack that means dropping a Pride Shake. In a new blog post on the Shake Shack website titled, Together We Stand UNSHAKEABLE, the company explained that over the years and through a pandemic, things have changed in the world and with Pride. However, that doesn’t mean the fight for justice and equality has lessened.guiltyeats.com