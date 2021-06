If you were planning to catch a concert at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, SPAC or Darien Lake, you better plan on getting your vaccination. Live Nation announced concerts at all three venues will only be open to anyone who is fully vaccinated and can show proof. Notices on St Joseph's Health Amphitheater and SPAC websites say negative COVID test are allowed for fans to enter. But a COVID-19 message appears on Live Nation.com when you try to buy tickets to any concert, stating the rules at New York concerts.