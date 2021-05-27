The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?

Carving a few 60ft tall faces into a granite mountain in South Dakota is no small task, which is probably why it took fourteen years to turn Six Grandfathers (also known as Cougar Mountain by the Lakota Sioux) into what we call Mount Rushmore today. And despite not being completed until 1941, a time not exactly known for its worksite safety, not a single laborer died during construction. Luckily for us, we don't need to set dynamite charges while hanging from the end of a tattered rope - our MTB Mount Rushmore is make-believe.