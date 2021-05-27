Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?

By Mike Levy Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarving a few 60ft tall faces into a granite mountain in South Dakota is no small task, which is probably why it took fourteen years to turn Six Grandfathers (also known as Cougar Mountain by the Lakota Sioux) into what we call Mount Rushmore today. And despite not being completed until 1941, a time not exactly known for its worksite safety, not a single laborer died during construction. Luckily for us, we don't need to set dynamite charges while hanging from the end of a tattered rope - our MTB Mount Rushmore is make-believe.

www.pinkbike.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Mtb#The Pinkbike Podcast#Mtb Mount Rushmore#Cougar Mountain#Lakota Sioux#Dynamite Charges#Today#America#Faces#Construction#Tech#Preservation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
TraveltheplanetD

How to Visit Mount Rushmore – The Ultimate Guide

Mount Rushmore is one of the most popular national monuments in the United States. Located in The Black Hills of South Dakota, this national treasure attracts more than two million visitors each year. The faces of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson have been overlooking the valley below since 1941 representing the Shrine of Democracy and yet it is . While Mount Rushmore is the star attraction that was created to lure tourists to South Dakota, there are plenty of things to during your visit too.
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Handicapping pioneer Ragozin 'on Mount Rushmore' of racing

Len Ragozin, founder of the influential The Sheets handicapping tool, died last week at age 92, at an assisted-living facility in Vermont. As a racing fan, you probably are familiar with him for creating the Bounce Theory and being the author of "The Odds Must Be Crazy," in which he explains how to use The Sheets.
GolfUnofficial Networks

Instagram Golfer Apologizes For Driving 'Bio Balls' Into Yellowstone And Mount Rushmore National Parks

Instagrammer Jake Adams finds himself in the rough with the National Park Service after teeing off in Yellowstone and at Mount Rushmore. The self described golfer/stand-up comedian was pursuing a personal challenge to drive a ball in all 50 states in 30 days. He alleges that he uses special biodegradable golf balls and believed that doing so would make the act acceptable even in protected areas.
San Diego, CAarcamax.com

Bryce Miller: Belmont Stakes-bound Hot Rod Charlie born to run

SAN DIEGO — Thoroughbred trainer Doug O’Neill paused to shape the proper perspective about what it would mean for Del Mar owner Bill Strauss to win a Triple Crown race. Thrilling? Exhilarating? Strip down and streak through “The Quad,” Will Ferrell style in “Old School”?. Nope. Not quite right. “Win?...
SportsPosted by
North Platte Post

Post Podcast - Rope In The Rodeo | Episode 1

Eagle Radios' Tony Lama sits down each week leading up to the PRCA Hall of Fame Buffalo Bill Rodeo, with the BBR Committee's Jack Morris and Shelli Arensdorf to talk about what fun things are coming to this June's Rodeo. The 2021 Buffalo Bill Rodeo is June 16-19.