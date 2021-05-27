Management change for East Bay Flats

After Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation commissioners approved a new master plan for the Civic Center last fall, efforts are now underway to fundraise and move forward with the first three park upgrade projects: the construction of a new bicycle safety/skills/education center in the southeast quadrant of the park, the repaving of the mile-long walking path and addition of a new running trail, and improvements to the park’s Native American marker tree. On Thursday, Parks and Recreation commissioners unanimously approved a 15-year lease with Norte to begin developing the Grand Traverse Bike Education Center, with the first phase to include a new pump track and safety garden.