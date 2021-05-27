Cancel
College Sports

K-State drops opener in Big 12 Tournament

Great Bend Post
 18 days ago

No. 2-seed TCU completed a comeback victory in walk-off style defeating No. 7-seed K-State, 7-6, in game three of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship. The Wildcats (31-22) pounced early in the second game of the day with four runs in the top of the first. After a leadoff walk and stolen base by Cameron Thompson, Zach Kokoska was hit by a pitch. This was followed with an RBI single by Nick Goodwin to put Kansas State on the scoreboard. Team RBI leader, Dylan Phillips capped off the inning with a three-run homerun.

Person
Cameron Thompson
