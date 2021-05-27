Cancel
Germany says ‘JA!’ to fully autonomous vehicles hitting public roads in 2022

By Ioanna Lykiardopoulou
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman lawmakers have voted for a bill that will allow highly automated vehicles (Level 4 of autonomous driving) to be used in regular operation by 2022. The bill was passed last Thursday by the lower chamber of parliament, the Bundestag, as a draft law, named “Road Traffic Act and the Compulsory Insurance Act – Act on Autonomous Driving.”

