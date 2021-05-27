Formula 1: Andreas Seidl reveals why Daniel Ricciardo has been struggling at McLaren

Even Formula 1’s happiest and most smiley driver could not hide the scale of disappointment about his shock Q1 exit in the Portuguese Grand Prix. Having felt that he had been on the verge of a breakthrough in his performance at Portimao, after an Imola event where he never felt fully on top of the car, it all came crashing down heavily in qualifying last weekend for Daniel Ricciardo. At a loss to explain why he could not pull any pace as he wound up 16th on the grid, the new McLaren signing told TV reporters straight after he got out of the car: “To be standing here now, it's pretty dark.”