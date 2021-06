If you're unable to pull off a major home renovation in the near future, giving your space an entirely new look with a fresh coat of paint is the next best thing. But finding the right shade is far from easy. Minimalists might want nothing more than a room full of neutrals, like white, beige or gray, and those who aren't afraid to take a design risk might fall for bold hues — think teal, purple or even doses of green. Wherever your design sensibilities lie, you can find the right paint color for you.