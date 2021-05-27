Cancel
Jacksonville, TX

NJCAA Soccer: Moreira, Apache Ladies prepare to defend national championship

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 18 days ago
ALEXIA MOREIRA Source — Tyler Junior College Athletics

Alexia Moreira, a former Jacksonville Maidens soccer standout, and her Tyler Junior College teammates will have an opportunity to defend their NJCAA Division I title beginning on June 3 when the NJCAA Women's National Championships kick off at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Ga.

The No. 1-ranked TJC women (14-0) won the South Zone Championship by shutting out Hill College (10-3) from Hillsboro, Texas, 4-0, on Tuesday at TJC's Pat Hartley Field.

Moreira, a sophomore midfielder, got off one shot in the match.

Moreira has played in 13 matches this season and has started on nine occasions. She has made three goals from seven shots on goal and has two assists.

The national tournament is set to conclude on June 8.

